Helen Reddy biopic ‘I Am Woman’ out today in Australia

Helen Reddy biopic, I Am Woman, is available to stream in Australia from today (August 28). The film, available exclusively on Stan, tells the story of Reddy’s rise to fame as a singer in the 1970s.

The film shares its title with the feminist anthem which catapulted Helen Reddy to international stardom in 1972. It tracks notable moments in Reddy’s career, including her famous Grammy acceptance speech, in which she thanked God “because she makes everything possible”.

Watch the film’s trailer below:

I Am Woman stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, best known for her roles in Hotel Mumbai and The Kettering Incident, as Helen Reddy. Evan Peters and Danielle Macdonald round out the main cast, portraying Reddy’s husband and manager Jeff Wald and journalist Lilian Roxon respectively.

Unjoo Moon, the filmmaker behind Tony Bennett documentary The Zen of Bennett, directed I Am Woman.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. It has since featured at multiple other film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival in Moon’s native South Korea.

“I’ve seen it in five countries now and the collective experience and the response to the story — especially at the end of the movie —​ is very powerful,” Moon told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I hope our story will empower people, particularly women, to make really good choices.”