‘Hellbound’ director says he is “bewildered” by the show’s success

Yeon Sang-ho, who directed Netflix’s latest hit K-drama series Hellbound, has shared his reaction to the series’ global success.

In a recent interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, Yeon spoke on his surprise at how well Hellbound has been received beyond South Korea. The director also shared that he didn’t anticipate just how much attention the series would receive, following its release on November 19.

“When I first talked about Hellbound with Netflix, I did not think that it would universally resonate with the audiences,” he said. “Originally, my target audience was a niche market of those who like this genre.”

The director also recalled his reaction to the series clinching the top spot on Netflix’s global chart just a day after its release. “I would have been satisfied by ranking Number Two on the chart,” Yeon said. “When I checked it, it was Number One and I went to sleep with a sigh of relief.

“The next day I woke up to the pile of messages from the production staff saying that the series ranked Number One on the global chart. I was so stunned, bewildered, and grateful for this result,” Yeon added.

In a previous interview with Variety, the Hellbound director had also revealed that there are currently no plans to produce a second season. “My partner Choi Kyu-seok and I have decided that the story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon,” Yeon said, “and as for whether we would want to turn that into another live-action series, that’s something that we will need further discussion on.”