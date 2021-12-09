Yoo Ah-in on ’Hellbound’: “Some say that this is the best acting that I’ve done”

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah-in has discussed the critical acclaim of the hit Netflix series as well as his personal thoughts on it.

During a recent interview with Korea Joong Ang Daily, Yoo discussed the positive reception to the series, from critics and fans alike. The show had topped Netflix’s list of Top 10 TV shows in the first week it was released, and has stayed high on the subsequent rankings since.

“Within Korea, I heard some say that this is the best acting that I’ve done in my career,” Yoo said. “This role hasn’t been an easy one for me but I wanted to overcome my limitations and I deeply appreciate that people applauded me for that.”

Advertisement

The star also touched on how he felt about the success of Hellbound beyond the borders of South Korea, saying that he was “surprised that people already knew me and some said that they could ‘trust’ the projects that I appear in because they are good.” He added that the reaction allowed him to feel “more confident” to continue “persistently pursuing my career as an actor”.

Elsewhere during the interview, Yoo’s co-stars, Kim Hyun-joo and Park Jeong-min, also shared some personal anecdotes of how the success of the show had reached them. “It’s still amazing to see comments in foreign languages on Instagram or on YouTube clips,” mused Park. “But I am curious about how they saw and interpreted my character.”

Meanwhile, Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho previously revealed that there are currently no plans to produce a second season. “The story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon,” Yeon said, “and as for whether we would want to turn that into another live-action series, that’s something that we will need further discussion on.”