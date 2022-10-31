Henry Cavill fans think they’ve worked out why he quit ‘The Witcher’

The Witcher fans believe that they’ve found the reason why Henry Cavill decided to leave the Netflix series.

On Saturday (October 29) Cavill announced he was stepping down as Geralt of Rivia after season three, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for season four.

In a post on Instagram, Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Following the announcement, some assumed that Cavill’s decision was due to his commitments to Superman. After he was shown in a post-credits scene in Black Adam earlier this month, it was confirmed Cavill would reprise the role in future DC projects.

Some fans, however, have pointed to potential behind-the-scenes trouble as the reason for his exit, stemming from an interview with Beay DeMayo, a former producer and writer on the series.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A (via TheDirect), DeMayo shared how he recruited the production team on X-Men ‘97, and compared the experience to The Witcher.

“My general rule was you HAD to be a fan. No questions,” DeMayo wrote. “I’ve been on shows – namely Witcher – where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material).

henry cavill saying he’ll leave the witcher if the writers continue to disrespect the source material and refuse to tell good stories, then leaving is… certainly telling. the already shaky quality of the series is going down the drain. a shame because it was a guilty pleasure — autonomous anonymous anomaly (@rainyis_yahomie) October 31, 2022

henry cavill a leaving the witcher after begging netflix for the role and being the biggest fan of the franchise is making the report that the writers hate the books seem more and more plausible. they chased that man away from the series. this is sick. — ariel 🪴 (@cursedhat) October 29, 2022

Henry Cavill knew too much about the source material for the Witcher so Netflix got rid of him — mystic. (@MysticZireael) October 29, 2022

“It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy.”

NME has reached out to Cavill’s representatives for comment.

Cavill is well-known for his enthusiasm for The Witcher and the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski. In an interview with Fortress Of Solitude ahead of season two, actor Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, described Cavill as “like a Witcher bible on set”.

She added: “We’ll be doing a scene and he’ll be like, ‘I think we should use this line from page 253 of Blood Of Elves,’ and I’m like how does this dude know all this stuff?”

The Witcher season three is scheduled for release in summer 2023.