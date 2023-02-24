Here’s every actor that’s leaving ‘Sex Education’

Sex Education is set to return for a fourth season on Netflix, and while a release date is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected to arrive later this year.

The show’s third season aired in 2021, with a fourth season confirmed shortly after. It began filming last August, welcoming a number of new cast members.

Not everyone will be returning, however, and for some series favourites, the fourth season will be their last. Check below to see who’s leaving, returning and joining the Netflix series.

Who is leaving Sex Education?

Emma Mackey, who has starred as Maeve Wiley in the Netflix show since its first season, recently confirmed that the fourth instalment will be her last.

Speaking to Radio Times at the 2023 BAFTAs, Mackey revealed that she finished filming for season four in early February, adding that she reprise her role if a fifth season materialises.

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week!” she said. “No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

It comes after she told Radio Times previously that she is “not in [season four] as consistently” as other seasons.

Ncuti Gatwa, who recently became the 15th Doctor Who, is also set to leave the show come the end of the fourth season.

Earlier this month, the actor shared a post on Instagram of the trailer door for his character in the series, Eric Effiong, on his last day of filming.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” Gatwa wrote in the caption. Co-star Aimee Lou Wood wrote in a comment: “My heart hurts badly”.

Simone Ashley, who has played Olivia Hanan for three seasons, previously confirmed that she won’t be returning for season four.

During an appearance on This Morning, she said that she’s “a Bridgerton girl now,” having landed the role of Kate Sharma in the Netflix period drama.

Another star who won’t be returning for the new season is Patricia Allison, who played Ola Nyman. In an interview with Capital XTRA last year, she said: “I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much and playing Ola, but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season four. So sorry to have to break that to you guys.”

Her on-screen girlfriend Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily Iglehart, has also said goodbye to the show, telling Radio Times: “It’s just the natural progression of these shows. When you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

Rakhee Thakra, who played English teacher Emily Sands, also won’t be returning for the fourth season.

“I’m not part of the new series,” she told Daily Star Sunday, before adding: “I can’t really talk about why. But I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education.”

Who is returning for Sex Education season 4?

As mentioned, Mackey and Gatwa will be back for one last season. Other returning cast members include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro.

Who is joining the Sex Education cast?

While fans will be sad to say goodbye to a number of their favourite characters, the show is also set to introduce some big names.

Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy has joined the cast as Maeve’s US college tutor Mr Molloy, while Jodie Turner-Smith is also set to feature, having been invited onto the show by Gatwa.

Talking on the BAFTAs red carpet, the Anne Boleyn star said: “You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education. First of all all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show.

“So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing it.”

Also joining the cast for season four is Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix