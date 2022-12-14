Here’s every HBO TV show cancelled in 2022

HBO has cancelled a number of popular TV shows this year – scroll down to see the full list.
Between the main network and its HBO Max streaming service, over 20 projects have been axed, including a number of films.
Some of the biggest cancellations include the hit series Westworld, Raised By Wolves, and Batman: Caped Crusader, the animated TV show from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves.
Westworld‘s cancellation came shortly after season four of the sci-fi series premiered. Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had shared ideas for a fifth and final season (via Deadline), but it seems it will no longer be going ahead.
Love Life, the critically acclaimed rom-com anthology series, was also dropped after its second season, leaving its strong fanbase bemused. Anna Kendrick starred in the first season of the show, while The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper led the second.
Take a look at the full list of cancelled HBO shows from this year:
Love Life
Minx
FBoy Island
Westworld
The Nevers
Los Espookys
Degrassi The Next Generation
Legendary
Little Ellen
Raised by Wolves
Made for Love
Time Traveler’s Wife
Close Enough
Gordita Chronicles
Strange Adventures
Batman: Caped Crusader
Demimonde
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
HBO Max has also cancelled a number of film projects, some of which had completed production. See the list below:
Batgirl
Scoob!: Holiday Haunt
Wonder Twins
Merry Little Batman
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical
Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story
The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie
Despite the cancellations, HBO still has plenty of major shows set to return in 2023 and beyond, including Succession, House Of The Dragon, Euphoria, Barry, and The White Lotus.