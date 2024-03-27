Here’s every song on the ‘3 Body Problem’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Netflix’s 3 Body Problem has been released – check it out below.

Based on the book of the same name by Liu Cixin, the sci-fi series follows Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) in 1960s China whose actions have a profound impact on the lives of a group of scientists in the present day.

A synopsis reads: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

3 Body Problem also stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, Mario Kelly, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce. David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo serve as showrunners on the series.

Who composed the soundtrack for 3 Body Problem?

The show’s soundtrack is composed by Ramin Djawadi, who previously collaborated with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on the score for Game Of Thrones. His other credits include prequel series House Of The Dragon, along with films Pacific Rim and Iron Man.

You can stream the show’s full soundtrack below.

What other songs appear in the show?

Along with the score, 3 Body Problem features various songs by other artists, ranging from Radiohead to Katy Perry. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Episode one – Countdown

‘I Kissed A Girl’ – Katy Perry

‘Piano Man’ – Billy Joel

‘Take On Me’ – A-ha

Episode two – Red Coast

‘Moonlight Mile’ – The Rolling Stones

Episode three – Destroyer Of Worlds

‘Fade Into You’ – Mazzy Star

‘Karma Police’ – Radiohead

Episode four – Our Lord

N/A

Episode five – Judgment Day

N/A

Episode six – The Stars Our Destination

‘Can’t Find My Way Home’ – Blind Faith

‘Video Games’ – Lana Del Rey

Episode seven – Only Advance

N/A

Episode eight – Wallfacer

N/A

3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix.