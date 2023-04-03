Here’s every song on the ‘Swarm’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Donald Glover’s horror thriller series Swarm has been released – check it out below.

Created by Glover and Janine Nabers (Watchmen), the series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback) and her obsession with world-famous popstar Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown) which leads her down a dark path.

Alongside Fishback, the series stars Chloe Bailey as Dre’s sister Ris, with guest appearances from Damson Idris, Rory Culkin, Paris Jackson, Byron Bowers and Billie Eilish.

What songs feature on the soundtrack to Swarm?

Advertisement

The official soundtrack includes an EP from the show’s fictional pop star Ni’Jah, performed by KIRBY and Glover under his musical alias Childish Gambino.

You can stream the EP below.

Along with the EP, a bunch of songs by other artists including SZA and Chloe Bailey aka Chlöe feature in the series. You can check out an episode breakdown below.

Episode one – ‘Stung’

‘I’ll Kill You’ – Chloe Bailey

Episode two – ‘Honey’

‘So Can I’ – Loleatta Holloway

‘The Search’ – Dolorean

‘Bacc Street Boys’ – BlocBoy JB

‘Back That Azz Up’ – Juvenile feat. Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne

‘Play With It’ – Tommy Genesis

Advertisement

Episode three – ‘Taste’

Episode four – ‘Running Scared’

‘The High Road’ – Jordan Whitmore

‘May 21’ – James And The Drifters

‘Magic’ – Eleanor Grant

‘Home Movies’ – Kami

‘Water Me Down’ – Vagabon

Episode five – ‘Girl, Bye’

‘Snakes Crawl (East Village Mix)’ – Phil Kieran, Bush Tetras

‘All I Ever Wanted’ – Chloe X Halle

‘Caint Use My Phone (Suite)’ – Erykah Badu

Episode six – ‘Fallin’ Through The Cracks’

N/A

Episode seven – ‘Only God Makes Happy Endings’

‘Know’ – Syd

‘Fwm (Lie To Me)’ – Leaf

‘House Party’ – Floyd Fuji

‘The Disciple’ – YGT

‘Normal Girl’ – SZA

‘The Very End’ – The Casualtones

‘For The Love Of You’ – Steve Knox

‘Hello Everyone’ – Asha Puthli

‘Stand Up And Shout About Love’ – Larry Graham

‘Portals’ – Arima Ederra

Swarm is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.