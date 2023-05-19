Here’s every TV show cancelled or ending in 2023

The rise of streaming services may have led to a greater abundance of TV shows than ever before, but it’s also increased the amount of cancellations.
Every year, shows are axed because of declining ratings, failed experiments or because of sky-high budgets that aren’t worth the cost of investment. So far in 2023, the likes of Big Mouth, Sex/Life, Pennyworth and more have all been placed on the chopping block – and it’s expected we’ll see a whole lot more before the year is out.
The below list compiles all the major axed shows across streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Below this, we’ve also listed the shows which are coming to an end this year after running their course, like Succession or Barry.
Cancelled shows in 2023
Netflix
1899
Big Mouth
Bling Empire
Bling Empire: New York
The Chair
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Human Resources
Inside Job
Lockwood & Co.
Mindhunter
MO
Sex/Life
Amazon Prime Video
Hunters
Three Pines
A League Of Their Own
Disney+
Big Shot
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Mysterious Benedict Society
National Treasure: Edge Of History
HBO Max
Avenue 5
Doom Patrol
Gossip Girl
Pennyworth
South Side
Titans
Hulu
Kindred
Reboot
Call Me Kat
Big Sky
Fantasy Island
Peacock
One Of Us Is Lying
Vampire Academy
Apple TV+
The Mosquito Coast
Physical
Truth Be Told
Showtime
American Gigolo
Let The Right One In
The L Word: Generation Q
Ziwe
Others
Monarch
Snowpiercer
Pantheon
The Resident
Blood And Treasure
Walker: Independence
True Lies
Kung Fu
The Winchesters
The Company You Keep
Alaska Daily
NCIS: Los Angeles
The Goldbergs
Shows coming to an end in 2023
Happy Valley
Succession
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Fear The Walking Dead
Archer