Stranger Things has wrapped up its fourth season following the release of the final two episodes over the weekend.

The anticipated finale saw the main characters attempt to take down Vecna from various locations, though many fans feared for their favourite characters beforehand given creators the Duffer Brothers had teased a “body count” (via Variety).

In the end, alongside various background characters, there were only three major character deaths across the two episodes – Dr Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Jason Carver (Mason Dye).

Brenner meets his demise in the penultimate episode after trapping Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the lab after she tries to leave to save her friends in Hawkins. He believes that she needs to regain her strength to face Vecna.

However, the desert lab is ambushed by Lt. Col. Jack Sullivan (Sherman Augustus) and his team, and while Brenner manages to carry Eleven out, he is shot by a helicopter sniper. Eleven destroys the vehicle, and later watches Brenner succumb to his wounds.

Munson, meanwhile, perishes in the final episode. He and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) must distract the bats in the Upside Down in order for the others to get to Vecna, though as they are attacked while in the caravan he lets Dustin go back through the gate, before riding off in a heroic act to draw the bats away. As such he is mauled by the creatures and later dies in Dustin’s arms.

Carver perishes late in the episode after confronting Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) while he tries to protect Max (Sadie Sink). After they get into a fight, the portal to the Upside Down is opened up and Carver is spliced in two when the ground parts.

There is also technically a fourth death when Max (Sadie Sink) is killed by Vecna. She is brought back just in time, though is already severely injured and dies in Lucas’s arms. However, Eleven manages to use her powers to bring her back to life after piggybacking into her mind, leaving her in a coma by the time the season ends.

The record-breaking season‘s conclusion sets things up for the fifth and final season, with the Duffer Brothers recently revealing that they had already decided how the show will end in an interview with NME.

“We do have an end,” Matt said. “I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end. It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.”

He added that it will pick up straight after, saying: “Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow. Four and five are really [connected] together.

“[With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”