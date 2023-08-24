Here’s when ‘Rick And Morty’ is coming back

The Rick And Morty season 7 premiere date has been revealed, as the show’s network has promised to “raise the bar” with new voice actors.

The Emmy-winning animated comedy is returning Sunday, October 15 and will include 10 episodes, with the announcement coming after a scandal with co-creator and star Justin Roiland saw him dropped from the show.

Adult Swim announced back in January that it had severed ties with Roiland – who also voiced Rick And Morty’s two lead characters – after it was reported that he had been charged with domestic violence.

Other reports then emerged that Roiland allegedly harassed female colleagues and turned up to work drunk. He was cleared of the domestic violence charges in March.

“It’s happening,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim as he announced the show’s new season (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

Adult Swim had previously been seeking a “sound alike” for the show’s main characters, but no new castings have been announced yet.

A season 7 description reads: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

In an Instagram post announcing the new season, the caption read: “We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming 10/15″.

Upon being clear of charges earlier this year due to “insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt”, according to Orange County district attorney’s office, Roiland said he “never had any doubt that this day would come”.

He added: “Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts.”

Elsewhere, Adult Swim recently released the opening theme sequence for Rick and Morty: The Anime.