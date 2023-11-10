‘Home and Away’ star Johnny Ruffo dies at 35 of brain cancer

Former Home and Away actor and X Factor Australia contestant Johnny Ruffo has died from brain cancer. He was 35.

The announcement was made on Ruffo’s Instagram account earlier today (November 10), where he was remembered as “a beautiful soul” and a “cheeky boy”.

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” the post read. “He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.”

Advertisement

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives.”

Ruffo found fame in 2011 when he auditioned for the Australian edition of reality show X Factor. While he only placed third, he went on to release several singles and in 2012 would win Dancing with the Stars. That same year he would be the support act for the Australian tours of One Direction and New Kids on The Block and Backstreet Boys. Between 2013 and 2016, he played Chris Harrington on the popular Australian soap Home and Away. In 2020, he also had a brief six-episode stint on Neighbours.

Ruffo was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and then again in 2020. At the end of 2022 he released a book documenting his journey, titled No Finish Line. He was also known for his consistent efforts to raise awareness about brain cancer in Australia.

During an interview with Channel 10 in 2020 he revealed that his cancer was terminal. “Looking up my diagnosis and my tumour and… the average life expectancy was three years. For me it’s now been five years, so I’m already winning,” he said. “At some point it is going to get me… My goal now is to try and help as many people as I can.”

Advertisement

Since the announcement of his death, Ruffo has been remembered by various friends including former X Factor host and Spice Girl Mel B. “My heart just broke,” she wrote in a comment, “sending my sincere apologies”.

Dannii Minogue also took to Instagram, writing: “The cheekiest chap. His voice, smile and dancing feet will be missed by many.”

Others who’ve paid tribute to Ruffo include singer Casey Donovan and Ruffo’s Home and Away co-star Penny McNamee. “Brave, courageous, strong, resilient, and a fighter till the end, you will be missed by all,” wrote Donovan.

“He was the first cast member I ever met on Home and Away,” wrote McNamee, “and he was instantly warm, funny and self-deprecating. What joy he brought to the world.”

See more tributes to Ruffo below:

R.I.P Johnny Ruffo. I’ll always cherish the moments we had together ❤️You always had a way of making me laugh, even… Posted by Mark Vincent on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Vale Johnny Ruffo. Condolences from everyone at the Essendon Football Club. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/wRuFbB8wc1 — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 10, 2023

Seven is deeply saddened by the passing of Johnny Ruffo. The talented and charismatic performer was born to entertain and brought joy to the lives of so many on and off the screen. His infectious energy and big heart will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. We… pic.twitter.com/B9TIG0xmLF — Channel 7 (@Channel7) November 10, 2023

#RIP Johnny Ruffo.

You had a short and at time tough life.

But in that 35 years your love shined through mate 😘 pic.twitter.com/q0s9cOiTH1 — Geoff Field 🎤📻 (@GeoffField) November 10, 2023