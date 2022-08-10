A trailer has been released for documentary series House Of Hammer, which explores the allegations of sexual abuse against actor Armie Hammer.

The three-part documentary series promises to uncover the alleged “secrets and scandals” in the Hammer family “over the course of five generations”.

In the trailer, Armie’s ex-girlfriend’s Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison are seen reading out messages and listening to voice notes allegedly sent by Hammer related to cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes.

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” an alleged message from Hammer says.

The documentary also features Casey Hammer, Armie’s aunt and granddaughter of Armand Hammer, who served as a consultant on the series.

“I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” Casey says in the trailer.

A synopsis for the documentary reads: “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

Allegations against Hammer first surfaced in early 2021, which caused him to drop out of shooting the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez. A month later, he was dropped by his agent and publicist.

He was subsequently accused of rape and dropped from further projects. It was reported that Hammer checked into a rehabilitation treatment centre in June last year to seek help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues”.

Last month, it was claimed that Hammer is working as a timeshare salesman at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands to support his family.

Hammer has denied all the allegations against him. In a statement, his lawyer said: “With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

House Of Hammer is scheduled to premiere on Discovery+ on September 2.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.