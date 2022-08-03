‘House Of The Dragon’ earns praise in first reactions: “Better than ‘Game Of Thrones'”

The early reactions are in for House Of The Dragon, and critics are full of praise for the Game Of Thrones prequel series.

Based on portions of George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire And Blood, the new spin-off is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen – specifically the civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

The series is set to premiere on HBO Max on August 21, but the first episode has already been screened to members of the press. And if their reactions are anything to go by, fans have cause to be excited.

Collider editor Steven Weintraub tweeted: “I did not like the last season of #GameofThrones. At all. But I’ll admit the series premiere of #HouseOfTheDragonHBO is really well done and I’ll definitely continue watching,” while Christina Radish, a senior reporter at the site, added: “It still feels epic in scale and scope while telling a personal and intimate story about one family, showcasing both their love and dysfunction.”

Indiewire described it as “violent” and “shocking”, suggesting it’s “better than Game Of Thrones and Breaking Bad.” They added: “HBO does it again. This isn’t just another fantasy show, it’s the BEST series ever made! Great action & music too. A fitting end setting up what’s next.”

Elsewhere, The Wrap‘s Brandon Katz wrote: “The #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pilot very efficiently explains its context in relation to GoT, introduces its core characters, and lays out the central conflict of the series. It’s an easy to follow premiere with vibrant colours and detailed texture. Absolutely a worthy successor so far.”

House Of The Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I, the fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Viserys’ first child and a character with a notable resemblance to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen.

Doctor Who star Matt Smith also features as Prince Daemon, the younger brother of Viserys.

Creator George R.R. Martin recently confirmed that he missed the premiere of the new series after testing positive for COVID-19.