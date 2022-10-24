‘House Of The Dragon’ ending was foreshadowed by Viserys in the first episode

House Of The Dragon foreshadowed a key moment in the finale in the show’s first episode.

The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season came to an end with episode The Black Queen, which aired in the US on Sunday (October 23).

In the finale, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) tries to taunt Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) as the latter rides away on his dragon Arrax. As he flees, Aemond, who has been seeking revenge on Lucerys after he cut his eye out years before, rides after him on his dragon Vhagar.

Advertisement

While it’s unclear if Aemond wanted to harm Lucerys in his pursuit, the situation escalates because of the actions of their respective dragons. After a disconcerted Arrax breathes fire on Vhagar, the latter retaliates by ripping Arrax and Lucerys to shreds in the skies.

This act looks set to trigger the famed civil war among House Targaryen, named the Dance of the Dragons in George R.R. Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.

The unpredictable nature of the dragons was foreshadowed in the show’s first episode, during a conversation between Viserys (Paddy Considine) and young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

Asked by Viserys what she sees when she looks at the dragons, Rhaenyra replies: “Everyone says Targaryens are closer to gods than to men. But they say that because of our dragons. Without them we’re just like everyone else.”

Viserys replies: “The idea that we control the dragons is an illusion. They’re a power men should never have trifled with. One that brought Valyria its doom. If we don’t mind our own histories, it will do the same to us.”

Advertisement

The show’s finale has largely been praised by viewers, with some comparing it to the best of Game Of Thrones.

House Of The Dragon was renewed for a second season back in August, after the first episode attracted 20million viewers in the US.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”