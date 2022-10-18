‘House Of The Dragon’ fans react to foot fetish scene: “More trauma than Red Wedding”

House Of The Dragon fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the foot fetish scene.

In the most recent episode which aired last Sunday (October 16), Alicent removes her shoes and stocking while having a conversation with Larys (Matthew Needham), who later pleasures himself after seeing her feet.

The scene suggests Alicent has been using this to her advantage for several years in order to gain information in similar situations.

“I’m still stuck on Alicent using her feet to get information, and having to be there while Larys… uh, collected payment,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

I’m still stuck on Alicent using her feet to get information, and having to be there while Larys… uh, collected payment. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #DragonsYall #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/X2cwHJGWx1 — Tasha (@t4sh4___) October 17, 2022

Another person praised the scene and compared it to the tone of the flagship Game Of Thrones series. “House of the Dragon is tremendous and getting better. Also, the foot scene was peak Thrones. My word,” they wrote.

House of the Dragon is tremendous and getting better. Also, the foot scene was peak Thrones. My word. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 17, 2022

Many were surprised by the episode, some joking about being “traumatised” by the scene.

Another added: “Alicent Hightower selling feet pics for information to Larys Strong was not on my bingo card for tonight’s episode.”

Alicent Hightower selling feet pics for information to Larys Strong was not on my bingo card for tonight’s episode 💀#HouseoftheDragon #demdragons #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd pic.twitter.com/ElAVnG8xhS — yari (@watrmelonsugarr) October 17, 2022

Take a look at some more House Of The Dragon reactions here:

House of the dragon, the show where we cheer for incest but get disgusted by foot fetishes. — Jax Teller (@Sonnylannisterr) October 18, 2022

wtf I have just seen a foot fetish scene in House of the Dragon😭 I'm now traumatized. — Tom 🇧🇼 (@TomCityzen) October 18, 2022

House of the Dragon is comedy bro. You’re telling me the guy who walks with a cane has a foot fetish?😂😂 — Alrick. 🇩🇪 (@Ccino_ja) October 17, 2022

That foot scene gave me more trauma than the Red Wedding — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 17, 2022

that foot scene in House of the Dragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/4i611KTukk — clueless joe jackson 🎃 (@illliterate_) October 17, 2022

watching house of the dragon in public but shaking my head at the foot fetish part so people know i'm not about that — ボブ (@weeabob) October 17, 2022

what in the foot fetish fuck is going on on house of the dragon — sav (@savisavisav) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has explained why Daeron Targaryen doesn’t yet feature in House Of The Dragon.

“Yes, Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter,” said the Game Of Thrones author. “Their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season.”

‘House Of The Dragon’ releases new episodes at 2am every Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW