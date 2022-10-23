‘House of the Dragon’: HBO “disappointed” with finale leak

HBO has responded after the season finale for House of the Dragon leaked online ahead of its premiere this week.

The finale, titled ‘The Black Queen’, is due to air Sunday (October 23) and is the last episode of the first Game Of Thrones prequel. The show averages around 29 million viewers per episode has already been renewed for a second season.

In a statement, HBO responded to the leak saying: “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

The statement went on to criticise the leakers for affecting the viewing experience of fans: “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday.”

While it is the first time House of the Dragon has suffered from a leaked episode, Game of Thrones was frequently batting to stop episodes being released online prior to their airing.

Thrones was also previously subject to a ransom demand after hackers got their hands on the season seven finale.

In a four-star review of House of The Dragon, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”

‘House Of The Dragon’ releases new episodes at 2am every Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW

