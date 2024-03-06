‘House Of The Dragon’ season two is coming sooner than you think

It has been confirmed that the second season of Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon will debut on HBO in June.

The news was confirmed on Monday (March 4) by J.B. Perrette, the streaming and gaming chief for Warner Bros. Discovery, during an interview at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

The show will see Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans return to the cast, alongside new names including Simon Russell Beale and Freddie Fox.

House of the Dragon is set some 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, in a time after the Targaryens have united the Seven Kingdoms. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

Back in November, the first teaser trailer for House Of The Dragon season two was released, with a suggestion that it would premiere in “early summer 2024”.

In January, Matt Smith also appeared to reveal that the new season would arrive this summer, mentioning the month of August in a radio interview. “I’ve not seen any of it yet, but we finished it last year. So we’ve gotta do all the ADR and all that business,” he added.

Back in December, Martin revealed that work had already begun on the third and fourth seasons of House Of The Dragon via a new update on his blog.

Detailing a trip to London, Martin shared that he “spent two days locked in a room” with showrunner Ryan Condal and his writing staff, “talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon.”

Martin added that the sessions were “lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure 20 days would have been enough.”

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “House of the Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; it is all coming together to create a rich stew…it is a relief to see a prequel that seems to know what it’s doing. A decent watch for fans and neutrals alike.”