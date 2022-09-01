‘House Of The Dragon’ showrunner Miguel Sapochnik steps down from series

Miguel Sapochnik, co-showrunner on Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, has announced he’s leaving the series.

The director, who previously helmed some of the biggest episodes of Game Of Thrones including ‘Battle Of The Bastards’, served as a showrunner on the first season of the prequel series alongside Ryan Condal.

Following the show’s debut last month, Sapochnik announced he’s stepping down as showrunner after signing a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Condal will serve as the sole showrunner on the second season, while Sapochnik will continue to be credited as an executive producer.

Alan Taylor, who previously directed a number of Game Of Thrones episodes, has been hired as an executive producer and to helm multiple episodes in season two.

In a statement, Sapochnik said: “Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House Of The Dragon.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.

“As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House Of The Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond.”

House Of The Dragon, adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show, which follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”