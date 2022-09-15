‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey tease “unfolding secrets and lies”

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have teased what to expect in future episodes of House Of The Dragon, describing an unfolding “web of lies”.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the HBO prequel spin-off is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

Alcock and Carey play younger versions of their characters, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower respectively, who will be replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke as the show continues to jump forward in time.

Speaking to NME, Carey teased how the show progresses during what’s left of their time in the role. “There’s a whole web of lies that comes about throughout the series in the time that we play the characters,” Carey said.

“At some point, they start to disintegrate, and the web starts to unfold and there’s a huge… I’m trying not to spoil anything, it’s really hard. There’s lots of discoveries and lots of confessions and lots of things unfolding – secrets and lies, very Game Of Thrones-y. But there’s lots of scenes to do with that story that were very difficult emotionally and pushed me to places that I didn’t realise I had as an actor.”

Alcock’s most challenging scenes involved the show’s big budget sequences with the dragons, which she describes as “not her favourite time on set”.

“The dragons,” Alcock replied when asked about the most difficult scene to shoot. “Mate, I just didn’t know what to do with my face. To be completely honest with you, you’re up alone in the soundstage by yourself for three days. It was not my favourite time on set. You’re just kind of on this machine and I was [like], ‘I don’t know what to do with my face’. And if I open my mouth the wind gets in, then you’ve got the leaf blowers.

“That was really hard because I just didn’t know what the fuck I was doing.”

As for her character moving forward, Alcock indicated there could be some disobedience from Rhaenyra against her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

“I think any adolescent or teenager can safely say your respect and loyalties waver a bit in your young adult years, so let’s just leave it at that,” Alcock said.

House Of The Dragon is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.