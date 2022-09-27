‘House Of The Dragon’ fans shocked by awkward ‘wank in the window’ scene

House Of The Dragon fans were left surprised and somewhat uncomfortable following one particular scene from the latest episode of the Game Of Thrones spin-off.

In episode six of the HBO series, viewers were introduced to a young Aegon Targaryen, portrayed by David Tennant’s son Ty. And it didn’t take long for him to become the most talked-about character of the week.

In one scene, the young king was seen masturbating in the window of his castle in King’s Landing, shortly before being caught in the act by his mother.

Viewers soon took to social media to comment on the awkward moment, with one writing: “Wasn’t prepared to see David Tennant’s son having a wank out a window, but there you go.”

Another tweeted: “The many awkward situations in #HouseOfTheDragon is making it sooo hard for me to watch. Does anybody have a lick of sense in this show?”

One viewer, meanwhile, shared their sympathies with Ty’s real-life parents, writing: “Poor David and Georgia Tennant turning on Sky Atlantic this evening to see their son miming having a wank out the window.

Elsewhere, the show’s executive producer and writer Sara Hess recently suggested that future episodes may depict sexual violence.

Hess previously told Vanity Fair that the first season of the show would not portray any form of sexual abuse, and that it would instead be handled off-screen.

However, in a more recent appearance on the Official The Game Of Thrones Podcast: House Of The Dragon, Hess said the series would not “shy away” from such material if necessary.

“I would like to clarify that I didn’t say that we are not going to portray sexual violence ever,” she said.

“I’m not saying that we are. I don’t know. There are hopefully going to be several more seasons of this show so it’s not off the table.”

She continued: “We didn’t feel the need to put in what wasn’t in the book. It’s definitely a part of the world and something that if it’s necessary we won’t shy away from, but I think there’s got to be a lot of thought about how it’s portrayed.

“It’s also a more nuanced point to make. I don’t think you have to be raped to be oppressed and traumatised. I’m more interested in the more subtle ways it plays out.”