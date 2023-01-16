How long is ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one?

HBO’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last Of Us premieres this month.

Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection.

The series is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who served as the writer and co-director on the original game and its 2020 sequel The Last Of Us Part II.

How long is the season premiere of The Last Of Us?

Advertisement

The first episode, titled When You’re Lost In The Darkness, is feature-length at 82 minutes without ad breaks.

It’s the longest episode of the season. The second longest is the third episode, which spans 76 minutes. You can check out a breakdown of the episode lengths and premiere dates here.

When is the second episode of The Last Of Us available?

Each episode will air weekly following the premiere on January 15. In other words, the second episode will air on HBO in the US on January 22 at 9pm ET. Viewers in the UK can catch the second episode on Sky Atlantic on January 23 at 2am GMT.

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, The Last Of Us stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”