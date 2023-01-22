How long is ‘The Last Of Us’ episode two?

After the premiere last week, HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last Of Us looks to start Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey.

Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows the duo as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection.

The series is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who served as the writer and co-director on the original game and its 2020 sequel The Last Of Us Part II.

How long is episode two of The Last Of Us?

The second episode, titled Infected, is 53 minutes in length without ad breaks.

It’s far shorter than the season premiere, which was feature-length at 82 minutes and followed the early stages of the outbreak.

When is the third episode of The Last Of Us available?

The third episode will air on HBO in the US on January 29 at 9pm ET/PT. Viewers in the UK can catch the third episode on Sky Atlantic on January 30 at 2am GMT.

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, The Last Of Us stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”