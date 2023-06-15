How many episodes are in ‘Black Mirror’ season six?

After four years away, Black Mirror is back with its sixth season.

Created by Charlie Brooker, the dystopian anthology series has taken a dark satirical swipe at various technologies over the years, from dating apps, surveillance to virtual reality.

As per a synopsis, the show’s sixth season is described as “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet”. Cast members include Aaron Paul, Ben Barnes, Annie Murphy, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Michael Cera.

How many episodes are there in Black Mirror season 6?

The show’s sixth season features five episodes in total. You can check out all the episode titles below.

Joan Is Awful

Loch Henry

Beyond The Sea

Mazey Day

Demon 79

All five episodes have been written by Brooker, aside from Demon 79 which was co-written by Brooker and Bisha K Ali. Ally Pankiw, Sam Miller, John Crowley, Uta Briesewitz and Toby Haynes have directed an episode each respectively.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released an extended trailer earlier this month – check it out above.

The show’s fifth season was released in June 2019, which featured three episodes. It was preceded by an interactive episode, Bandersnatch, in 2018.

Brooker recently said he experimented with artificial intelligence software ChatGPT to write an episode, but described the end product as “shit”.

“I’ve toyed around with ChatGPT a bit,” Brooker told Empire. “The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is shit. Because all it’s done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together.”

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.