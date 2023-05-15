How many episodes of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season eight are there?

Fear The Walking Dead officially comes to an end with its eighth season.

Created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, the first spin-off to The Walking Dead began in 2015 — led by Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her two children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

The spin-off has seen a number of crossovers with The Walking Dead since, with characters like Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) migrating into Fear.

In January, AMC confirmed the show’s eighth season would be its last, with Dickens returning as Madison Clark as a series regular after being a guest star in season seven.

How many episodes are in Fear The Walking Dead season 8?

The show’s final season has 12 episodes in total. The first six episodes will air weekly from Sunday May 14 on AMC in the US, with the remaining six episodes set to air later this year.

The final episode in the first half of season eight will air on June 18, 2023.

Is there a trailer for season 8?

AMC released a trailer for the show’s final season in April — check it out above.

Season eight starts after a seven-year time jump, with Madison, Morgan and a now eight-year-old Mo (Zoey Merchant) living under PADRE’s rule, a community who steal children from their parents in order to rebuild civilisation.

A synopsis reads: “Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralised and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Fear The Walking Dead is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.