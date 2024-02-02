How many episodes of ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ are there?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has arrived on Prime Video, a new mini-series adaptation of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the new show as the two title characters, who operate as an undercover married couple while working for a mysterious spy agency. The series has been created by Glover, alongside Atlanta writer Francesco Sloane.

Check out the trailer for the show below.

Also appearing in the series are Paul Dano, Parker Posey, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel, Eiza Gonzalez, Alexander Skarsgard, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Paulson.

The show arrived on Prime Video on February 2, having been delayed from its originally-planned 2023 release due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes last year.

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but the Fleabag creator departed from the project in September 2021. She had originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Glover, but left over creative differences. Waller-Bridge said of her departure that creative projects are “like a marriage” and that “some marriages don’t work out”.

How many episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith are there?

As of February 2, all eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith are available to stream via Amazon Prime Video.

As outlined in Amazon’s official synopsis, “Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week, while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

What have the cast said about the show?

In a recent Guardian interview, Erskine talked about her anxiety about filling the role. “I’d given birth the year before, I hadn’t exercised and I wasn’t really taking care of my body,” she said. “You look at Angelina Jolie in the [2005 film version] and she’s a total goddess, and I was thinking: ‘Well, I can’t be her.’ I knew I was never going to push myself to get Marvel ripped and turn myself into this fucking babe. These were not helpful thoughts, so I really had to accept that I was going to be a real woman, I’m not going to be perfect and that’s OK. I decided it would still be sexy, but in a different way.”

Glover added in an interview with Vanity Fair: “With the Angelina Jolie–Brad Pitt of it all, we weren’t going to win that game. We weren’t trying to win that game, even though I feel like we’re way hotter than them.”

“But we talked about it a lot: If you watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith the movie, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are super perfect, shiny, clean. That is the setup. I felt this show was really about loneliness, and the hot thing is: This is actual intimacy.”