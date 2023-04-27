Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s futuristic action series Citadel has arrived on Amazon Prime Video – you can find episode details below.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers, Citadel tells the story of two secret agents (-(played by Madden and Chopra) who, after having their memory wiped by, must find a way to remember their past and fight against a powerful crime syndicate.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “The global spy agency Citadel has fallen and the memory of its agents has been erased. Now, the powerful Manticore crime syndicate is filling the power vacuum. Citadel agents must remember their past and find the strength to fight back.”

Advertisement

Alongside Madden and Chopra, the series also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall, and Leo Woodall.

How many episodes of Citadel are there?

The first season of Citadel consists of six episodes in total, with the first two instalments premiering on April 28 on Prime Video. A new episode will air every following Friday, with the finale arriving on May 26.

“The idea of playing two different people in one body, that’s a fascinating thing for me,” Madden told RadioTimes.com of his new role.

“Also because we’re creating this huge world, that’s rooted in reality… it had a lot of things that brought me into it but it’s a brilliant story and it’s really complicated and everyone exists in this grey zone where they all lie and cheat and screw each other over and it’s a great story.”

“The show is completely non-linear,” said Chopra in a press conference. “We had to remind each other of the story. It was like a big jigsaw to remember.”