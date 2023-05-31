Nuclear disaster drama The Days has arrived on Netflix, with viewers now able to stream every episode of the series.

Based on true events, the new drama depicts the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant meltdown that occurred in Okuma, Japan in 2011. It tells the story over the period of seven days from three different perspectives: the government, corporate organisations and those who put their lives on the line.

The plant suffered major damage from the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on March 11, 2011. Having been carefully researched, this series explores the chain of subsequent events that led to the meltdown and eventual evacuation of the 20k area surrounding the incident.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.”

How many episodes of The Days are there?

There eight episodes of The Days in total, all of which are now available to stream on the service. You can find the episode titles and runtimes below.

1. The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is Submerged (48 minutes)

2. No Need to Evacuate (53 minutes)

3. Radioactive Emissions Will Be Minimal (57 minutes)

4. It Would Mean Turning Our Backs on Fukushima (56 minutes)

5. Our Company Has Lost Its Mind (47 minutes)

6. I Can No Longer Leave Here Alive (53 minutes)

7. Decide the Conditions for Evacuation (55 minutes)

8. A Scenario of Japan’s Collapse (66 minutes)

This series is developed and produced by Jun Masumoto, who created hits such as the Code Blue series, as well powerful social dramas such as Shiroi Kyoto and Hadashi No Gen.

The Days is directed by Masaki Nishiura, who has worked alongside Masumoto for many years as the director of Code Blue, and Hideo Nakata, who is most familiar to Western audiences for his work on the Ring horror franchise.