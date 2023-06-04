HBO‘s new drama series The Idol has arrived – you can find episode details below.

Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, the The Idol follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

Lily Rose Depp (The Dancer) and Tesfaye lead the cast, supported by Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Mike Dean and Hank Azaria.

How many episodes of The Idol are there?

Advertisement

There will be six episodes of the HBO drama in total, with the first airing on June 4, 2023 at 9pm ET (1am GMT). Each episode will be roughly an hour long.

Viewers can watch the show on both HBO and streaming service Max.

Is there a trailer for The Idol?

The first teaser trailer was released on July 17, 2022 – you can watch it above. While it doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it does set the tone for the show, teasing glimpses of partying, dancing, drugs, sex, and general excess in the Hollywood landscape.

The teaser also gave us our first glimpse of the complicated relationship between Tesfaye’s self-help guru Tedros and Depp’s pop singer Jocelyn.

Advertisement

A second trailer (below) was released on August 21, 2022, which teased the introduction of the next “truly nasty, bad pop-girl”.

The show was first announced last June and began filming that November. Back in April, it was reported that the series underwent reshoots and was “adjusting” its cast and crew to serve a new direction.

According to an interview with Tesfaye and Levinson with W Magazine, the singer was concerned the dynamic between Tedros and Jocelyn in the original cut was “not as complex” as they had envisioned, which led to a “pivot”.

Tesfaye has a few acting credits to his name. He previously played himself in Josh and Benny Safdie’s 2019 thriller Uncut Gems, and also made guest appearances in American Dad and The Simpsons.

Depp, meanwhile, was recently cast in director Robert Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu remake, alongside Bill Skarsgård as the lead vampire.