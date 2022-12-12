How many episodes are in ‘Rick and Morty’ season six?

Rick and Morty concluded its sixth season on Sunday (December 11), with a tease of what to expect from the next batch of episodes.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the animated series returned to the form in season six – jumping between Rick’s nemesis Rick Prime, dinosaur extinction offshoots and a bigger spotlight on Space Beth.

There’s plenty more to come from the duo, but here’s a rundown of the sixth season following its conclusion.

How many episodes are in Rick and Morty season 6?

The sixth season consisted of ten episodes in total, starting with Solaricks and ending with Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation.

After the first season, which spanned 11 episodes, every season of Rick and Morty has featured ten episodes.

You can check out a full list of the season six episodes below.

Solaricks

Rick: A Mort Well Lived

Bethic Twinstinct

Night Family

Final DeSmithation

Juricksic Mort

Full Meta Jackrick

Analyze Piss

A Rick In King Mortur’s Mort

Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation

Back in 2018, Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 additional episodes, which started with season four in 2019. Season four, five and six spanned 30 episodes in total, with the next 40 episodes presumably taking the show through to season ten.

Rick and Morty is available to stream on Netflix and All4 in the UK. Episodes premiere on Adult Swim in the US.