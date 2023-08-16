How many episodes of ‘The Chosen One’ are there?

Netflix’s The Chosen One follows a boy with Jesus-like powers in the heart of Mexico.

Based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, the fantasy series follows the struggles of 12-year-old boy Jodie (Bobby Luhnow), who suddenly discovers he has the abilities of Jesus Christ.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, after surviving a freak accident, discovers that he has Jesus-like powers: He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and perhaps even raise the dead.

“How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?”

How many episodes are in Netflix’s The Chosen One?

The series spans six episodes in total, which were all released on August 16.

All six episodes were directed by Everado Gout, while Everado, Leopoldo Goult, Jorge Dorantes, Kevin Rodriguez, Iturri Sosa and Tina de la Torre wrote the series.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the series was released in June – check it out above.

Other cast members include Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia, Juan Fernando Gonzalez Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo Osomio, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal and Sofia Sisniega.

The Chosen One is available to stream on Netflix.