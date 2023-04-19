How many episodes of ‘The Diplomat’ are there?

Keri Russell becomes the new US Ambassador for the UK in political drama The Diplomat.

Created by Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland), the series follows Kate Wyler (Russell) as she adjusts to her new role, between tackling international crises and dealing with her turbulent marriage to a high-profile political figure.

A synopsis reads: “Kate Wyler is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another.

Advertisement

“Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).”

How many episodes are in The Diplomat?

The series spans eight episodes in total. All episodes were released April 20 on Netflix.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer earlier this month – check it out above.

Along with Russell and Sewell, the show’s cast includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Miguel Sandoval, Nana Mensah, Pearl Mackie and Michael McKean.

Showrunner Cahn previously worked as a writer and executive producer on Homeland, The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy and Martin Scorsese’s HBO series Vinyl.

Advertisement

The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix.