How many episodes are in ‘The Last Of Us’?

HBO’s The Last Of Us faithfully adapts the critically acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

A synopsis reads: “The series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

“What starts as a small job soon become a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

How many episodes does The Last Of Us have in total?

There are nine episodes in the first season of The Last Of Us. The premiere airs on Sunday January 15 in the US on HBO and Monday January 16 in the UK on Sky Atlantic.

Episodes will air weekly from that date, with the finale scheduled to air on March 12. You can check out the full release schedule, with running times, below.

Episode 1 – 81 minutes (January 15/16)

Episode 2 – 53 minutes (January 22/23)

Episode 3 – 76 minutes (January 29/30)

Episode 4 – 46 minutes (February 5/6)

Episode 5 – 59 minutes (February 12/13)

Episode 6 – 59 minutes (February 19/20)

Episode 7 – 56 minutes (February 26/27)

Episode 8 – 51 minutes (March 5/6)

Episode 9 – 43 minutes (March 12/13)

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, The Last Of Us stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

In a four-star review of the series, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”