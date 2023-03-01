How many episodes are in ‘The Mandalorian’ season three?

The Mandalorian returns for another round of adventures in a galaxy far, far away this month.

The show’s third season picks up after events of fellow Star Wars spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett, where Grogu departed Tatooine with Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) after helping to tame a loose Rancor in Mos Espa.

A synopsis for the third season reads: ‘Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin, has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

How many episodes does The Mandalorian season three have in total?

Like the past two seasons, The Mandalorian season three consists of eight episodes. The first episode, directed by Rick Famuyiwa, was released on Disney+ on Wednesday March 1.

The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly from this date, with the finale scheduled to air on April 19, 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian season three?

A trailer was released last month for the third season – check it out above.

The footage shows Djarin and Grogu visiting a host of new locations, including the debut of Mandalore. It also features the character Babu Frik, who originally debuted in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Along with Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow and Amy Sedaris are set to reprise their roles. New additions include Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.