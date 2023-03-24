How many episodes of ‘Yellowjackets’ season two are there?

After its first season earned critical acclaim in 2021, Yellowjackets kicks off its second season this month.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the mystery thriller series follows a girls’ football team in 1996 who, while travelling to a tournament in Seattle, crash-land in the Canadian wilderness and are left stranded for nineteen months. Between their attempts to survive, the show also jumps to their adult lives in the present day.

The show’s first season received seven nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards last year, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

Other members of the cast include Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty and Juliette Lewis.

How many episodes are in Yellowjackets season 2?

The exact number of episodes hasn’t been officially confirmed. According to Uproxx, however, season two will have nine episodes, one fewer than the first. We will update this page when the information is officially released.

The first episode is set to premiere on Showtime in the US and Paramount+ in the UK on Friday March 24, with subsequent episodes airing weekly following that date.

Is there a trailer?

Paramount released a trailer for the second season earlier this month – check it out above.

New additions to the cast include Lauren Ambrode (Six Feet Under) as the adult version of Vanessa Palmer, Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as the adult version of Courtney Eaton, and Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings) as citizen detective Walter.

In December last year, the show was renewed for a third season. At the time, Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said: “With Yellowjackets runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximise the momentum by fast-tracking season three now.

“The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it… for turning this into such a success.”