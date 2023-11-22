Netflix has launched Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality game show based on the hit Korean drama Squid Game.

In the fictional series, players participated in challenges based on children’s games in a bid to take home a $4.56million cash prize. However, should they lose the games, the consequences were fatal.

Squid Game: The Challenge takes that concept and pits 456 players against each other in a series of games inspired by the original show, as well as some new surprises. As an official synopsis from Netflix explains, the contestants’ “strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them”. One obvious key difference, though, is that rather than being killed off after being eliminated, competitors are just packed off home instead.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “At its best, Squid Game: The Challenge captures a bit of the Machiavellian magic that made the first season of The Traitors so compelling.

“Where it falls down, predictably, is in the games themselves. It’s hard to feel worried about an old grandpa slipping on the famous bridge challenge when he risks plummeting onto a crash mat and not to his death.”

The first five episodes of the series were released on Netflix on November 22, with a further four set to arrive on November 29. A grand finale will follow on December 6.

How to enter Squid Game: The Challenge

Although the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix on November 22, budding contestants haven’t missed out on their chance to take part in the game show. Casting is already open for future seasons, and fans around the world can apply to be a part of the show.

To apply, visit the show’s official casting page, where you’ll be directed towards an application relevant to your location – whether that’s in the US, UK or the rest of the world. From there, Squid Game hopefuls over the age of 21 will be asked to share their personal information, including name, contact information, date of birth, and country of residence.

The form also asks entrants to upload a one-minute video introducing themselves to producers, explaining why they want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge, what their strategy for winning would be, and what they would do if they won the $4.56million prize. Finally, fans will also be asked to share a headshot and full-length photo of themselves.