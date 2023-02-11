How to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna will return her first major live performance in over five years at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

As announced last year, the singer will make her live comeback at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday (February 12). A teaser for the show released in January said it’s been over 2,000 days since her last live performance.

Speaking about the show, Rihanna said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

Last year, Rihanna released her first new single in six years, ‘Lift Me Up’, which featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What time is Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday February 12 on Fox at 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT in the US. For UK viewers, the match starts at 11.30pm GMT across ITV and Sky Sports.

The halftime show is estimated to start around 8pm ET/5pm PT/1am GMT. The performance will be available to watch afterwards on the NFL YouTube channel.

Who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show last year?

Dr. Dre led the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022, with an all-star guest line-up including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

Other performers in recent years include The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga.