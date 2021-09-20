Howard Shore in talks to compose music for ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ TV series

Legendary composer Howard Shore is in talks to compose the music for the forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV series at Amazon.

Shore, who worked on Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth trilogy and won three Oscars for his music, is reportedly in negotiations to score the new project – despite Jackson not being involved.

Deadline reports that discussions are in motion, but with no indication yet as to when a deal might be locked in with Shore. Principal photography on the first season recently wrapped in New Zealand.

Advertisement

A release date was set for the release of the Amazon series earlier this year, with the first episode premiering on September 2, 2022, with new episodes planned to drop weekly after that.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a statement obtained by Variety.

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

The second season of The Lord of The Rings has already begun production, with the shoot having now moved to the UK.

According to Amazon, the move “aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the UK, with many of Amazon Studios’ tentpole series and films already calling the UK home”.

Advertisement

Elijah Wood, who starred in the original trilogy, shared the news with a face-palm emoji on Twitter.