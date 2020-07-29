Hugh Jackman jokes that Ryan Reynolds was left “devastated” over his Emmy nomination

Hugh Jackman has continued his fictitious beef with Ryan Reynolds by joking that the Deadpool actor has been left “devastated” over his recent Emmy nomination.

The pair have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

They often take digs at each other on social media, and Jackman kept things going on Tuesday (July 28) following the news that he earned an Emmy nomination for his role in HBO TV movie Bad Education.

Speaking to E! News, the Australian joked that Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively had texted him with an update.

“Lots of texts from everyone I know, nothing from Ryan,” Jackman quipped. “But Blake… Hang on, I’m just reading it now. ‘He’s devastated. He says he’s not getting out of bed for three days. This is the greatest gift you’ve ever given me.'”

“That’s all I got from Blake,” Jackman said, adding that he would be “open” to an apology from Reynolds.

Reynolds did send a video message to “congratulate” Jackman, although he jokingly suggested that he did not deserve his nomination.

Jackman responded by telling Reynolds: “You’re looking a bit green.”

See the full list of this year’s Emmy nominations, which sees Succession, Watchmen, and Schitt’s Creek among those with the most nods, here.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds crashed a virtual X-Men reunion last month for a coronavirus benefit sketch.

The sketch, which was part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future event, saw Hugh Jackman – who played Wolverine in the hit franchise – chatting with co-stars Halle Berry, Sir Patrick Stewart and Famke Janssen to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary.