Hugh Jackman to lead the voice cast of upcoming Hulu animated series, ‘Koala Man’

Hugh Jackman has been tapped to lead the voice cast of Koala Man, an upcoming Hulu series helmed by Ricky and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

The animated series was first ordered by the streaming service in March of last year, and will be set within the Wollongong suburb of Dapto. Voicing the town’s head councilman, Jackman will play the character of Big Greg who, alongside the titular Koala Man, will protect Dapto against “villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days,” the show’s synopsis reads.

“Big Greg has only known success. Formerly the host of Fishing Big with Big Greg, Australia’s third most popular fishing show, Big Greg has ridden his celebrity into a trusted position in Dapto.”

Australian animator Michael Cusack will voice Koala Man and serve as the series’ showrunner, alongside executive producer credits for Roiland and screenplay credits from Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Koala Man joins fellow Hulu animated series Solar Opposites and Hit-Monkey (both produced by Roiland), as well as the upcoming reboot of Futurama, set to premiere in 2023.

Koala Man will depict the relationship between Jackman and Cusack’s characters, with the former often credited for saving the town of Dapto to the chagrin of Cusack’s Koala Man. While an official air date for Koala Man has yet to be announced, Hulu has ordered eight episodes for the show’s debut season, with additional cast members to be announced in the coming months.

Koala Man marks Jackman’s most recent venture into voice acting, having previously comprised the cast of films like Flushed Away and fellow Australian animation, Happy Feet. In the meantime, the actor is currently portraying Harold Hill in the Broadway musical, The Music Man, with performances slated until the end of the month.

Elsewhere, Jackman took on a singing role in a recent episode of The Simpsons, during which he performed a musical number as part of the season 33 finale.