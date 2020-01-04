A release date has been announced for Jordan Peele’s new Amazon Prime Video series Hunters – you can watch a new trailer below.

Due to arrive on February 21, the series will see Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman lead a vigilante squad assembled to hunt down hundreds of escaped Nazis who are living in America.

A synopsis of the new show says: “Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.

“And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.”

After a teaser video revealed a little of what to expect from the Jordan Peele-produced series, a better look was offered when the first official trailer dropped back in November.

A new trailer released sheds more light on what the Hunters will get up to – watch it below.

Hunters sees Pacino team up with Us director Jordan Peele. The series is also set to feature Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby) and more.

Hunters arrives on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

