‘Hunters’ renewed for a second season by Amazon

The Al Pacino-starring Hunters has been renewed for a second season by Amazon.

Season one of the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video back in February, also featuring the likes of Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby) and more.

As per an official synopsis, the series – created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele – follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.

“And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans,” the synopsis added.

Confirming the series’ return, Weil said that he is “beyond grateful” to the Amazon team “for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters“.

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

In a four-star review, NME hailed Hunters as being “meticulously cast” while containing Pacino’s “best action scenes in 40 years”.

“Narratively, the bonkers, comics-inspired thriller could have forgotten the importance of plot and filled the show with meaningless fight scenes. Instead, we get plenty of gore and some spectacular set-pieces, but the buildup is longer – and the extra dialogue makes each episode’s bombshell moment more emotional.”

Meanwhile, Weil recently responded to criticism from the Auschwitz Memorial over the show’s depiction of the Holocaust.