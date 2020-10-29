The showrunner of I Am Not Okay With This has explained why the Netflix show was cancelled.

The series, which aired in February of this year, was axed after its first season in August by the streaming giant.

In an interview with Insider, the show’s co-creator Jonathan Entwistle has explained why the series might have got the axe after such a short run.

“There was obviously the impending writers’ strike, which was definitely a huge thing at Netflix,” Entwistle began. “We were working almost week to week, not knowing how long it was going to last before somebody pulled the trigger on something that would have an effect [on us].”

He continued: “When the pandemic hit, we moved out of the office and there was definitely a shift within Netflix. We finished the scripts and it was hard work in the Zoom-writer’s-room. No writer tells you those things are good. It’s not good.”

The showrunner explained how the reasons for the cancellation might be financial, in terms of preventing cast and crew from working on other projects.

“Netflix was basically saying we’re paying large groups of filmmakers and actors to remain doing nothing,” Entwistle explained. “We were locked into I Am Not Okay With This and it looked like it was never going to shoot and because I don’t have an overall deal or anything at Netflix, it was prohibiting me from working on other projects through COVID.”

He added: “I think that one of the problems we faced with I Am Not Okay With This is that in many ways I considered it to be a smaller, niche show and they considered it to be a replacement for Stranger Things.

“I do think when they were looking at all the finances, the show was more expensive than they figured it was worth doing.”

Season one of the show is streaming on Netflix now.