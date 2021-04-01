Idris Elba defends Meghan Markle following Oprah interview: “You cannot take someone’s voice away”

Idris Elba has shared his support for Meghan Markle following her controversial interview alongside Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

During the two-hour interview, Harry and Markle made an accusation of racism against an unnamed Royal, claiming there had been a comment made regarding the skin tone of their then-unborn baby, Archie. Markle also said that she had thought about taking her own life due to constant press scrutiny and falsehoods.

Responding to the interview, the Royal Family said the allegations were being “taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately”.

In the wake of the Oprah interview airing, Beyoncé shared her praise for Markle in a new online post. “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” she wrote. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Elba has now added his voice to those supporting Markle, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel, you cannot take someone’s voice away, that’s what we have to communicate.”

Others sharing their support for Markle following the interview include her former Suits co-star D.B Woodside, who called the duchess “strong and resilient” and said the fallout from the interview was “bullshit”.

He added: “If they think that this kind of stuff is going to knock her off her game for very long, they picked the wrong woman to mess with. They need to back up, back off, apologise because she’s not the one.”

However, another of Markle’s Suits co-stars, Wendell Pierce, has said that her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey was “insignificant” amid the coronavirus crisis.

“It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace… gossip. In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant,” he said.