Idris Elba thought he was going to die from COVID-19

Idris Elba feared for his life after testing positive for COVID-19, his wife has revealed.

Sabrina Dhowre, who also contracted the deadly virus, said that her actor husband was convinced he wouldn’t survive, owing to underlying health conditions and his age.

She told Grazia UK: “He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary.

“At the time that we got sick, the media was pushing hard on how dangerous it was. At one point, Idris really thought that this could be the end.”

The couple, who married in 2019, both nursed each other to recovery but spoke of the emotional toll its taken on them. “That kind of unsureness about what’s coming next leaves you with a bit of anxiety. But having been sick and being okay also now gives you this new lease of life: I want to be super appreciative of everything.”

She added that Elba feels “very lucky to be alive”.

Elba previously shared his views on the global health crisis during an interview with Oprah weeks after going public with his diagnosis. “Our world has been taking a kicking,” he said. “We damaged our world, and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race. It’s no surprise that a virus has been created that will slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world, and ourselves.

“This is almost like the world’s cry-out, like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, you’re kicking me. What you’re doing is not good!’. So what any organism would do is try to get rid of an infection, so maybe this is it for the world,” he said.

In other news, the actor recently appeared to have revealed which character in The Suicide Squad he is portraying.

To celebrate The Suicide Squad director James Gunn’s birthday, the cast compiled a bunch of messages for Gunn in a new video. In the video, Elba appears in slow-motion with a growl superimposed over his voice, seemingly confirming long-standing rumours that he will play Bronze Tiger in the upcoming DC movie.