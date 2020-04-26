Idris Elba’s Netflix sitcom ‘Turn Up Charlie’ reportedly cancelled after one season

Turn Up Charlie, the Netflix sitcom created by and starring Idris Elba, has been cancelled after just one season, according to reports.

The show sees Elba playing a one hit wonder 1990s DJ who reluctantly becomes a nanny, and premiered in March 2019.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, the show won’t be getting a second series, because “Netflix and Idris just didn’t see eye to eye on it.”

Advertisement

They quote an ‘insider’ as saying: “Idris had hoped to get a second season rolling and was even working on new ideas but he couldn’t get it to work.”

Turn Up Charlie received mixed reviews, and holds an approval rating of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

That site’s ‘critical consensus’ says: “Poor writing and predictable plot twists dampen Turn Up Charlie‘s fun premise — but those looking for a breezy sitcom starring the perennially cool Idris Elba may find themselves tapping along to its good natured beats.”

Meanwhile, Elba recently read a poem entitled ‘Don’t Quit’ in a moving coronavirus PSA for the BBC.

In the 90-second clip, which is appearing across BBC TV channels, Elba recites ‘Don’t Quit’, a poem by John Greenleaf Whittier as part of a larger message of the same name.

Advertisement

Elba was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, but has since recovered. He later said: “One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race.”

“Our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race.”