‘Squid Game’ real-life multiplayer game to launch in the US and UK

Interactive games company Immersive Gamebox and Netflix have developed a real-life Squid Game multiplayer game that will launch in the US and UK this September.

On August 1, Variety reported that the two companies have collaborated on a game inspired by the hit South Korean drama. The upcoming in-person game will allow two to six players to compete in a series of challenges featured in Squid Game, including ‘Red Light, Green Light’, ‘Glass Bridge’, and the titular ‘Squid Game’.

Immersive Gamebox will use motion-sensing and touchscreen technology in digital smart rooms to recreate the experience of being in the games. The consequences of losing this version of Squid Game are much less deadly than in the original series, as players will only lose a virtual life with every challenge they fail. Successful players will also win virtual money with every challenge they pass.

“To reimagine Netflix’s most popular show in an entirely new format offers customers more ways to stay connected to Squid Game,” said Immersive Gamebox CEO Will Dean statement.

Immersive Gamebox’s Squid Game experience is set to launch in nine US and four UK locations on September 21. The 60-minute game will restricted to players aged 16 and older, with ticket prices starting from £19 depending on dates and locations. More details and booking information can be found here.

Below are the list of locations where Immersive Gamebox and Netflix’s Squid Game will be available:

UK

Lakeside, Essex

Arndale, Manchester

Southbank, London

Wandsworth, London

United States

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Denver, Colorado

Chicago, Illinois

San Antonio, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah

Arlington, Virginia

Just last month, Squid Game made history after receiving multiple nominations for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, set to take place on September 12. Squid Game is up for 14 major and minor awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, making it the first non-English programme to receive a nomination for the category.

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while model-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors,” Lee said in response to Squid Game‘s nomination. The actor also extended his thanks to the show’s viewers and production team.