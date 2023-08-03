‘The Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley reveals reason he went on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ out of “shame”

The Inbetweeners‘ James Buckley has revealed the culinary confession that motivated him to go on Celebrity MasterChef out of “shame”.

The new series of the BBC cooking competition got underway yesterday (August 2), and will feature a host of stars across the season alongside Buckley – who played Jay Cartwright on the Channel 4 comedy series – including The Wanted‘s Max George, Black Eyed Peas‘ apl.de.ap, singer Jamelia and more.

During the first episode, Buckley was working on a rice and prawn recipe when he was asked about his favourite dish by host Gregg Wallace.

“I don’t really like anything green,” The Inbetweeners star replied (via Metro). Wallace later asked asked Buckley if he had cooked rice before, to which the actor bluntly replied: “No.”

“Oh come on!” Wallace said, before Buckley admitted: “I know it’s really bad, that’s one of the reasons I wanted to come on the show, out of shame almost. You can get it in a bag can’t you and put it in a bag.”

“This guy…James Buckley is OWNING celebrity Masterchef,” one Twitter user shared after the episode aired.

Another wrote: “5 mins into Masterchef and i want James Buckley to win without a pot or pan used.”

Speaking ahead of his appearance on the show, Buckley told OK!: “I haven’t been in a TV show for about five years, and it’s nice for the missus – it gets me out of the house for a little while.”

Elsewhere, Buckley recently revealed that he almost lost out on his role in The Inbetweeners because of his agent. Since the show ended, Buckley has joined the video recording platform Cameo, and last month praised it for making him a millionaire.

Last year, he became the first non-US celebrity to make $1million (£920,000) from Cameo.

The Inbetweeners‘ Joe Thomas, meanwhile, recently said he believes the US version of the series failed partly because they didn’t cast “weirdos”.