Netflix series Insatiable has been cancelled, and fans have taken to social media to express their disapproval.

The streaming giant has axed the show after two seasons, which comes a few weeks after star Alyssa Milano confirmed on Twitter it would not be back for a third.

During its run, the series drew controversy, many accusing it of body-shaming with the plotline of a formerly overweight teen girl (Debby Ryan) who seeks revenge on those who shamed her.

However, fans of the show have taken to social media to express their disapproval at the decision to cancel it, some frustrated that they won’t get to find out what happens next.

this morning started eith the worst news ever:

INSATIABLE CANCELLED

WTF I NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THAT MIND FUCKING ENDING OF SEASON TWO — marta🌵 (@dunbemad) February 14, 2020

UGH! BUT THEY KEEP RENEWING SHOWS LIKE RIVERFAIL!!!!! THIS IS NOT FAIR RIVERFAIL SUCKS 🤮 OMG RENEW INSATIABLE AND AWAE 😡😡😡😡😡😡🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤢🤢 https://t.co/Qj8JRCyDYO — 𝖺𝖻𝖻𝗒 🆑 (@forsythescooper) February 16, 2020

netflix cancelling insatiable with its excellent representation of mental health struggles along with poc and lgbtq+ characters after giving it ZERO promotion in the first place while riverdale gets renewed for its 78th season is my villain origin story. #SaveInsatiable — ً lizzie’s day (@bisexualolsen) February 10, 2020

CAN'T BELIEVE @netflix CANCELLED INSATIABLE WHILE 13 REASONS WHY LASTED FOUR SEASONS!!!!!!! — paola bracho (@eilinsatiable) February 15, 2020

Disappointed to hear that @insatiable_ is cancelled. Really enjoyed having a show that focused on eating disorders. — Bita Sohi (@BitaSohi) February 16, 2020

Milano herself tweeted about the news once it was confirmed, saying: “This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more.”

This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 & 2 are still streaming. P.S. Any thoughts on who was Coralee’s baby daddy? I guess we will never know. 😭 #Insatiable https://t.co/iM9qzTgxDl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 14, 2020

Insatiable premiered back in 2018 to a big backlash over accusations of fat-shaming and promoting a dangerous dieting narrative.

Before it began streaming, a petition calling for its cancellation amassed thousands of signatures, but despite this, it was renewed for a second season.

At the time, show creator Lauren Gussis said: “The story is not ‘somebody gets thin, becomes happy, and gets everything she wants.’ It’s actually quite the opposite, but the story has to start somewhere.”

Milano also defended the series, arguing that they were “addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat-shaming”.