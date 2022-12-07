The internet wants Matt Berry to replace Matt Lucas on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

The Great British Bake Off viewers have called for Matt Berry to replace Matt Lucas as the show’s co-host.

On Tuesday (December 6) Lucas announced that he was leaving the Channel 4 show after three years due to his commitments to other projects.

“Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects,” the comedian wrote.

Advertisement

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

Since the announcement many have speculated over who will be his replacement, with some putting forward the Toast Of London star as the next co-host to join Noel Fielding.

“Have Matt Berry host Bake Off. There it is. The best idea I’ll ever have,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “Make Matt Berry the next co-host of The Great British Bake Off, you cowards.”

Have Matt Berry host Bake Off. There it is. The best idea I’ll ever have. pic.twitter.com/Jo7wtiVsAx — Wendy Syfret (@WendyWends) December 7, 2022

Matt Berry is trending and for a second I thought he might be the new host of Bake Off. Damn. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) December 7, 2022

Advertisement

Make Matt Berry the next co-host of The Great British Bake-off, you cowards. — Lisa Schmeiser (lschmeiser@mastodon.social) (@lschmeiser) December 7, 2022

If Matt Berry doesn't replace Matt Lucas on Great British Bake Off, we riot — It’s the hope that kills you (@JonathanSacks) December 6, 2022

I love Noel, but what if he also retires with Matt Lucas and the new judges are Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/cLQvuQqZLS — Ben (@thatwasnifty) December 6, 2022

Matt Berry would be the perfect replacement for Lucas on GBBO — (Mart) 🌐 (@_YoungerQ) December 6, 2022

Berry has collaborated previously with Fielding on The IT Crowd and The Mighty Boosh.

He’s currently best known for playing Laszlo Cravensworth in comedy series What We Do In The Shadows, which released its fourth season this year. The show has since been renewed by FX for a fifth and sixth season.

Berry is also set to appear in Steven Knight’s (Peaky Blinders) upcoming adaptation of Great Expectations, where he plays Mr. Pumblechook alongside Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead.

Fielding marked Lucas’s departure from The Great British Bake Off on Instagram, writing: “Farewell buddy thank you for 3 amazing years. I will really miss your spark and huge smile in the tent and I will miss your kindness as a person and to all the bakers.”